Varsity Student Arrested in Sodom and Gomorrah Jailed

Kaduna State University student arrested in Sodom and Gomorrah Jailed

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, has convicted and sentenced one Jonnah Hussaini, aka Anthony Anguilar, to two years imprisonment on a one count charge bordering on Impersonation.

The defendant was arrested by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, around Karji area, Sodom and Gomorrah, following intelligence shared by the Department of State Services on his alleged criminal activities.

Upon investigation, it was discovered the defendant who is a student of Kaduna State University, is into romance scam and, represented himself in Instagram and Facebook as Anthony Anguilar, a United States of America military personnel, to attempt to defraud one Johanna Bartolo by sending nude pictures.

He also hacked an Instagram page with the name Hussaini Jonah which he changed to Samira.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Daruis convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment or a fine of N150, 000.00.

He is to also forfeit a grey colour Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max which he used to commit the offence to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

