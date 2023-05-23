Valencia to Ban Three Fans for Vinicius Racial Abuse

Vinicius Racial Abuse: Real Madrid Right winger Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, commonly known as Vinícius Júnior has faced a Racial Abuse in a game against Valencia on Saturday.

Valencia Football club has made a bold statement in regard to the racial abuse Real Madrid winger Vinícius Jr suffered during their weekend La Liga encounter. Vinicius, who was in tears, was shown a red card in the game following his alteration with Valencia, but prior before then, he had been abused by some fans in the stadium.

“Valencia CF wishes to confirm that the police have identified a total of three fans to date who had racially insulted Vinícius Jr during last weekend’s game vs. Real Madrid.

Valencia CF is cooperating with the authorities in their investigations to stop racism in Mestalla.

The Club reiterates its strongest condemnation against racism and violence in all forms and is acting forcefully against all identified individuals with the most severe measure by banning them for life from our stadium.

The Club does not tolerate any racist attacks. Racism has no place in our club.

We have demonstrated with our concrete actions consistently in the past and over many years to be a respectful club. In recent years, the Club has been leading the fight against racism and pushing to establish protocols against racism in stadiums. We have also led by example. In 2019, we banned a fan for life from our stadium for a fascist gesture in the UEFA Europa League away match.

The match against Real Madrid was broadcasted live, and it is totally false that the entire stadium was shouting racist remarks.

There were many confusions and misinformation in the public. Valencia CF wants to call for responsibility and rigour. This is a very sensitive issue and everyone must be factual. We cannot accept the labelling of Valencianismo as racist fans. It is not true. We call for respect.”

Racism has no place in football or in our society.

Valencia CF strongly condemns racism.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

Share this post