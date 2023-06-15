Valencia refutes Rodrygo’s racial abuse claims about teammate Vinícius Jr. 

Valencia refutes Rodrygo’s racial abuse

Valencia has denied an allegation made by Rodrygo asserting that all Valencia fans partook in the racial abuse suffered by Vinícius Jr during a tie between Valencia and Real Madrid last season.

In a statement, they titled “OFFICIAL STATEMENT I AGAINST FALSEHOODS AND FOR THE RESPECT OF OUR FANS” Valencia described Rodrygo’s claim as serious lies that contribute to stigmatizing an exemplary fanbase in a completely unfair way.

They also asked the Madrid player to correct his statement just like their manager Carlos Ancelotti had done, or in alternative they will take a legal action.

“Valencia CF categorically reject the false statements made by the player Rodrygo Goes, in which he said that the entirety of Mestalla participated in racist chants towards his teammate.

Such statements are serious lies that contribute to stigmatizing an exemplary fanbase in a completely unfair way.

Just like his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who corrected his statements after the game, we ask Rodrygo Goes to also correct these false statements. Valencia CF reserve the right to take the appropriate legal measures to defend the honour of our club and fans.

Furthermore, we must ask the players to have rigour and responsibility when making statements.

Once again, we want to emphasize our strongest condemnation of any type of racism or violence, as demonstrated by the lifetime ban for the three fans involved in this unfortunate incident. There is no doubt about our commitment to eradicating this scourge on society.

Likewise, we ask for the utmost respect for our fans and that they don’t be attacked with false information and hoaxes.”

TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM.

RESPECT FOR OUR FANS.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

Share this post