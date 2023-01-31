Valencia FC yesterday released a club statement that it has parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso on mutual consent. Gattuso joined Valencia in June last year as Jose Bordalas successor. After 18 games Valencia under the guidance of Gattuso sits 14th place earning 20 points from the available 54. The club is just a point above Cádiz who sits on the 18th position of the La Liga table.

“Valencia CF announce that this Monday, January 30th, the club and the first team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, have decided by mutual agreement to end the contractual relationship between the two parties.

The club wish to thank Gattuso for his commitment and work during his time in charge and wish him the best of luck for the future.

The team will return to training this Tuesday, January 31st, under ‘Voro’ González.”