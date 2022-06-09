Valencia CF appoints Gennaro Gattuso as the club head manager

Valencia has announced the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as the club’s new head coach after cutting ties with Jose Bordalas few days ago. Valencia finished 9th place in the just-concluded season, which is four places above the position they finished on the La Liga log last season of 2020-21. They last secured a UEFA Champions League spot in 2018/2019 after finishing 4th on the log.

Less than a week ago, Valencia disclosed on the website that the club has parted ways with its head coach Jose Bordala.

“Valencia CF announces the conclusion of José Bordalás’ tenure as first-team coach.

The club would like to thank him for his work, effort, and dedication during his time in charge of Valencia CF, in which the team qualified for the Copa del Rey final, and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Gennaro Gattuso was a famous footballer known for his aggressive tackles while actively playing. He began his career with Perugia and got promoted to the senior team in 1995. Gattuso further played for Rangers, Salernitana, AC Milan and Sion.

He retired from Sion in 2013, where he had begun his coaching career the same year. He has coached eight teams mainly in Serie A, among which are AC Milan, and Napoli.

This morning, Valencia announced that he has joined the club as Jose Bordalas Successor.

“Valencia has reached an agreement with Gennaro Gattuso, who will become the first-team coach of Valencia CF for the next two seasons until the 30th of June 2024.

Gennaro Gattuso (9th of January 1978, Italy) joins the club following an extensive career both as a player and as a coach. After hanging up the boots, he started his coaching career in 2012 coaching teams like AC Milan and SSC Napoli, with whom he won the Coppa Italia in 2020.”