Uzodinma loses out on ministerial appointment

After months of allegedly wasting State funds in a purported bid to secure a ministerial position for one of his lackeys, Governor of Imo, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been left licking his wounds, as President Bola Tinubu rejected all his nominees and rather chose someone he believes has some clean records to boast with.

Uzodimma who was said to have nominated three key members of his original political family to fill the post was disappointed as none of those he nominated scaled through both integrity and security checks, which the Presidency subjected all the nominees to.

While there were other key interests from Imo State at play in the run-up to the unveiling of the Ministerial list, President Tinubu rejected Uzodimma’s preferred candidates for the ministerial position but still went around to pick a certain Doris Aniche Uzoka, a banker and current Commissioner for Finance in Imo State.

Uzoka is said to have had decades of political and professional affinity with the Lagos cabal and was an easy pick for Tinubu because of her background in the finance sector and the fact that she has little or no scandals associated with her name. Her current position as a Commissioner under Uzodimma is also some kind of face saving for the PGF Chairman whose three original nominees failed the integrity test that the presidency put the ministerial nominees through.

Another nominee with links to Imo State is Uju Ken Ohanyere, a businesswoman and the sole female presidential aspirant under the APC, who stepped down for the Tinubu at the convention ground pointing to her cherished “fatherly” relationship with the former Lagos State governor. Ohanyere who is from Anambra State is married to an Awo-Omamma man in Imo State, but is believed to be representing her place of birth in the incoming Federal Executive Council.