UTME 2022: JAMB Postpones Mock Exams

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination to April 9th and not April 16th as earlier announced.

This was made known by the board in its weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Monday 28th February 2022.

The board stated that this change was as a result of the realization that the afore announced date April 16th falls on Easter Saturday; A holy day celebrated by Christians to mark the Lent period before Easter Sunday.

More-so, JAMB mentioned that the date for the examination had also been affected by the shift in date for the registration of the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) which was earlier scheduled for February 12th, 2022 but later started on February 19th 2022.

They advised all candidates who registered and hopes to attempt the mock exercise to note the change of date.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the 2022 registration commenced on Saturday, February 19th and it’s expected to end on March 26th. UTME has however slated to hold JAMB from May 6th to May 16th.