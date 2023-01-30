As the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections approaches and the February 5, 2023 deadline for the collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) draws near, Hon Dozie Nwankwo has appealed to all citizens to endeavour to go pick theirs.

Hon Nwankwo, who is the candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat made the appeal in an exclusive chat with our reporter who spoke to him at his campaign headquarters in Awka on Sunday.

While commending the citizens for display of positive appreciation towards him and his quality representation in the lower chamber of the National Assembly so far, Nwankwo urged them to show him more love and electoral support as he now contests for the Senate.

Popularly called “Onyendozi” because of his good works and commitment to the welfare and uplifting standard of life of his constituents, Nwankwo revealed to the electorates that their voter cards is their voice and power with which to vote in, or vote out any candidate.

He said, “I passionately appeal to you to go endeavour to collect your voter cards from INEC officials who have been going to all the communities to distribute them.

“Please do so within the stipulated time, especially before the January 29,2023 deadline set by the INEC. Do not wait for the last day, to avoid any last-minute rush.

“Casting your vote on election days is a civic responsibility of all relevant adult citizens, and the process begins with going to pick your PVC, …”

According to him, the general election would kick off on February 25,2023 with the Presidential and National Assembly -comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The governorship, for the relevant states, and state Assembly polls will come a week later,” he said.

Nwankwo, who presently represents Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency at the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is seeking to step up to the Senate on the platform of APGA also, for the Anambra Central district of Anambra State.

The lawmaker who until he ventured into politics, was a very successful businessman in the oil services sector has continued to blaze the trail in real time empowerment and healthcare needs of his constituents.

The Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo recently commissioned the 250-computer set ICT training hub he completed and equipped for the benefit of his constituents.

Also the Federal School of Agriculture, Ishiagu; Enugwu-Ukwu campus which Nwankwo attracted has equally taken off its activities.

The lawmaker had used the opportunity of the school’s take off to award scholarship to all the pioneer students, amidst wild jubilation.

He assured to sustain his free medical outreaches to more communities, even outside his immediate Federal Constituency.