Using Strike as a Bargaining Tool is old fashioned, Dr Abubakar Alkali, APC Presidential Aspirant, Advises ASUU

Supports the ‘sack and re-apply’ methodology

Dr. Abubakar Alkali, APC Presidential Aspirant from Sokoto state, has proffered solutions to the perennial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). In an exclusive interview with The News Chronicle, the convener of the Movement for a New Nigeria (MNN), argued that using strike as a bargaining tool is quite old fashioned, and that ASUU should instead learn to seek redress for any grievance with its employer, the federal government, in an industrial court.

Referring to an article he wrote in 2019 on the subject, Dr. Alkali that he still believes in the “sack and re-apply” method in instances of protracted strikes. He posited that because the federal government is the employer of the lecturers, it has every right to dictate the conditions of employment just as lecturers who are unhappy with those terms are also free to walk away and look for opportunities elsewhere. He contended that until the federal government clearly states its terms of employment to ASUU, strikes would continue to reoccur in Nigeria.

Full details of the interview will be published on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

