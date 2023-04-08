What is disemboweling the economy?

Does this body act on those who, now

and then, play their selfish, sickening

and crooked games with the economy?

For it claims that it takes action against

corruption to promote transparency,

integrity and accountability for the good

of society, economic growth and national

prosperity. It seeks to combat all types

of corruption before they spread. Great

on paper, in principle— in practice…ouch!

Among other goals, it seeks to eliminate

the effects of corruption and preserve

national resources. What’s the name

of this noble body that seeks to do

all this superb work of ensuring there

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

is transparency, accountability and

that public administration complies

with the principles of good governance,

standards of quality, equal opportunities

and merit? It is none other than….

the shocking Zimbabwe Anti-corruption

Commission! Or maybe not that shocking.

The results of a 2000 survey commissioned

by Transparency International Zimbabwe

found that the citizens considered the public

sector as the most corrupt area, and in 2008

that organisation’s director declared that Zim

was losing US$ 5 million to sleaze every day.

On the same organisation’s 2022 Corruption

Perceptions Index, Zim ranked 157th among

the 180 countries in the index. Not shocking.

Zimbabwean authorities and corruption

are a deeply convoluted, cemented band.

Looks like it is much easier to extract

water from a stone than to separate the two.

One does not need to look any further than

Al Jazeera’s four-part documentary titled

The Gold Mafia to realise the gravity of this

syndrome amid government’s devious pranks.

Is the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission

aware of the high-level gold-smuggling deeds?

Or is this question a waste of breath and time

like asking the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission:

Where were you when vote-rigging ensued and won?

The two seem to be comfy in the same WhatsApp group.

So much for integrity, accountability and transparency!

Here is an anti-corruption commission that spends …

US33, 3 million to fight corruption, but without

a single conviction? Is it not cheaper and better

to decommission the commission altogether?