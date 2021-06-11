US Urges Nigerian Govt To Reverse Twitter Ban

34 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 11, 2021
The United States has condemned the continuous suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and the threats to arrest and prosecute those who still use Twitter.
It’s been almost a week since Nigeria banned the use of Twitter for deleting a comment by President Muhammadu Buhari, which it deemed to have violated its policies.
In a statement released by US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, the US said it is concerned that the NBC has asked all TV and radio broadcasters to stop using Twitter.
According to the statement, restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.
The US Department of State urged the federal government to respect the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression by reversing the ban.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has said banning Twitter is not the best response to the government’s misgivings about twitter.
In a voice message made available to TNC correspondent by Jeanne L. Clark
Information Officer, U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Ms Leonard said “On one hand, I think the US has made it clear that we oppose restrictions on freedom of expression especially on social media. Social media is an important element of everybody’s ability to seek and receive and impart information. So, it (the ban) is undermining the right of Nigerians and their fundamental freedoms. At the same time, I think we should be very clear that the US does not believe that the Nigerian government should sit idly by in so far as people engage in online hate speech.”
Leonard however noted that where both countries differ is that the response to the issue is not banning social media which plays many important roles not only in freedom of expression but also in commercial spheres and in disseminating help information.
“The solution is rather in addressing the issue- working within the frame work of civil rights laws and infrastructure to deter and punish those who violate the ability of others to live free of discrimination and violence. I also think government should explore voluntary collaboration and partnership with technology companies to address inappropriate contents on their platforms. Therefore, I was glad when I read the comments of the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that the government is now in contact with Twitter to discuss what alternatives may exist,” she said.
The US ambassador to Nigeria said government has a responsibility in creating an atmosphere in which their citizens can live their lives free of violence.
According to her, that can be achieved using the law and enforcement, identifying and using the Criminal Justice laws to identify and punish people who would engage in such acts of violence.
In her view, “Those activities must be firmly grounded within the judicial processes with attention to human rights and civil liberties. So the US is looking forward to the speedy resolution of the debate surrounding Twitter and social media in Nigeria. For the US, the path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts towards the nation’s peace and security.”
