US To Set Up ‘Windows On America’ Hubs in Anambra, Enugu, Benin

522 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 22, 2021
Awka – The United States of America is set to launch one of its “Windows on America” hubs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
The United States’ Consulate’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr Stephen Ibelli, disclosed this in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka, to discuss opportunities that the hub offers and other available opportunities for those who wish to pursue their careers abroad.
“Windows on America” are free spaces that offer services to students to learn about how to study in the United States, how to apply for scholarships to study abroad.
The hubs also provide free libraries, online courses and trainings on resume writing, jobs and interview skills and a whole lot of other benefits.
According to Mr Ibelli, the hubs would be launched in Awka, Enugu and Benin City, with the Anambra hub designated for Postgraduate Studies Department of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
The US delegate will also launch the Morehouse College extension at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Mr Ibelli who described Nigerians as one of the most dominant immigrant groups in the US, with thirteen thousand Nigerian studying in the US each year, said both nations share diverse cultural uniqueness.
He also spoke of the Mandela/Washington Fellowship which is for people engaged in their communities in the three states.
“The program is to begin in September. Next year, we plan, given COVID and what happens, to send the participants to various universities in the United States ad they learn about how they can develop their communities and we support them.
“We commit a lot of resources too to supporting our alumni under this programme who are doing various projects to better the lots of their people. We give grants to them to intervene in environmental protection, recycling and other initiatives,” he said.
On opportunities for Nigerians, especially students, in the United States, the United States’ Consulate Public Affairs Officer said that the country offers a lot of opportunities for Nigerians who wish to live or pursue their education abroad, with information available on Ng.usembassy.gov or Travel.state.gov
He also directed interested applicants to visit “Opportunity Funds” for scholarship opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds.
