US-based Nigerian Activist Opposes Radical Constitutional Review

Founder of Sampson Sidney Akpan Foundation (SSAF), a humanitarian concern, Sampson Sidney Akpan, says he does support a radical review of the Nigerian Constitution.

Akpan who is a deacon with the Living Faith Church also better known as Winners Chapel by its adherents in Oklahoma, USA, said ‘’in as much as I encourage constitutional review, the approach should be civil, I am against the word ‘radical’.

‘’Dialogue should be embraced instead of using force. Radical approach pushes the country off the edge. A holistic dialogue should be the best approach to move the country forward. Nigeria is blessed with abundance resources and potentials that remain under-tapped till date, and where it is minimally tapped it is not well harnessed nor properly managed, hence the lacuna in economic delivery.

‘’However, the way forward is to fully tap into our full potentials, we need to properly harness resources locally, nationally and internationally to achieve targeted results.’’

On why he floated the Foundation, he said, ‘’my main motivation is to help humanity. I love to give a helping hand to my fellow brothers and sisters especially the poor and the needy.

‘’Many people today are in a mad rush to ‘’make it’’. As I see it, prosperity does not mean you should lose your soul through immoral traits. Even God our maker created a balance, according to 3 John vs 2, Beloved, I wish above all things that you may prosper and be in health even as thy soul prospers. Prosperity with purity is a possibility.’’

He has, however, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on security, insisting that the governor has done well especially in the area of security, and in the aviation industry in the state he has done well too.

‘’Some of us are hoping to be in public office someday in the state to improve on what he has done and make it better. I have a dream of building an ultra modern market for people to transact their businesses, encourage investors to invest in the state to increase the number of industries whereby creating employment for the teaming youths and other citizens in Akwa Ibom.

‘’It’s necessary to improve on the educational sector by building more schools, sponsor free education for primary and secondary schools and make university education more affordable for our people as ll as improve on sports development using it as a means of promoting tourism’’, the public-spirited activist said.

On plans for Akwa Ibom he said, ‘’as an ex-sportsman with special interest in football and athletics I will bring back the Governor’s Cup which has been moribund for some years now. The Governor’s cup used to be a uniting force to our people but has been ignored for so many years now.

‘’I am hoping to resuscitate it if I can get the support of the authorities. I will also seek to introduce Vice-Chancelor’s Cup which will be a tournament played by the universities and other higher institutions in Akwa Ibom. I will also bring back tracks and field events. All these are aimed at awakening sports in our beloved state in a frantic bid to attract tourists.’’