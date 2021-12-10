The US-Africa Energy Forum is off to a strong start at the C. Baldwin Hotel in downtown Houston, Texas. Jude Kearney (Chair of the US-Africa Committee, African Energy Chamber), Posso Ganame (President, Texas West African Chamber of Commerce), and Sylvester Turner (Mayor, City of Houston) opened the conference by asserting the significance of US-Africa partnerships within the rapidly evolving energy industry.

Energy Capital & Power, TWACC, and the African Energy Chamber were jointly presented with a proclamation from Texas State House Representative, Ron Reynolds, commending efforts to build bridges of collaboration between US and African energy players. Rep. Ron Reynolds stated during his presentation, “The relationships between US and Africa energy producers are paramount for all future generations and this forum is highly valuable for building necessary collaboration.”

The US-Africa relationship is receiving new focus as corporates and global investors are beginning to recognize the potential and opportunity for collaboration, not just in the energy sector, but also in industries like technology, manufacturing, and agriculture. The global focus on Africa’s energy sector continues to grow as COP27 was recently announced to take place n Egypt next November.

Key themes of the US-Africa energy relationship are actively addressing items such as building Africa into a clean energy hub, procurement of strategic minerals, solving the issue of energy security, and the assertion of natural gas as a vital fuel for energy transition and development.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner opened the summit by stating, “We understand the value of the African energy industry. With advancements in carbon capture, green energy, and carbon neutral technologies in Africa, we are excited as the City of Houston to welcome you and we look forward to working with you!”

“There is a rumbling in Africa’s energy sector to play a greater role on the global stage and to provide enhanced value to all African citizens. What is Africa going to do with its endowed resources? How do we utilize these resources to give value to our children and grandchildren in order that they can grow up in an Africa where they can thrive? This is what we have all joined here in Houston to discuss,” shared Jude Kearney, Chairman of the U.S. Africa Committee for the African Energy Chamber in his opening address.