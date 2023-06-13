US Actions To Prevent Microsoft’s Acquisition Of Activision

US regulators have urged a judge to halt Microsoft’s $69 billion (£55 billion) acquisition of Call of Duty creator Activision Blizzard.

The largest acquisition in the history of the video game business, according to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), might “substantially lessen competition” in the market.

The action was taken after the EU ratified the deal despite the UK’s opposition due to worries that it would harm competition.

In August, a study will start in the US.

While the agency assesses whether “the proposed acquisition violates US antitrust law,” the FTC said in a court filing that a “preliminary injunction is necessary to… prevent interim harm.”

The proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has divided international authorities, and for the transaction to close, the parties need the blessing of regulatory organizations in the US, the UK, and the EU.

According to the European Commission, there would be fair competition in the market as a result of Microsoft’s offer of 10-year free licensing deals, which guarantee European players access to Activision’s PC and console games as well as cloud gaming services.

But the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which expressed concern that the takeover would result in less innovation and less choice for gamers, vetoed the deal in April.

Activision and Microsoft criticized the choice and declared they would appeal.

According to Microsoft President Brad Smith, it was the “darkest day” in the company’s forty years of operations in the nation.

Mr. Smith responded to the FTC’s decision by saying Microsoft welcomed the “opportunity to present our case in federal court” in an effort to convince US regulators to permit the purchase to go through.

He continued, “We believe accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately boost choice and competition in the market.”

Microsoft, which is attempting to catch up to its primary rival Sony, is seen as benefiting from the acquisition of Activision, which also produces Candy Crush.

The company gambled heavily on its Xbox Game Pass service, which has been dubbed the “Netflix of games,” so this attempted investment by Microsoft might be viewed as a move for the future of gaming.

Microsoft thinks that, rather than paying one-time purchases, which are currently the primary method of getting games, gamers should have subscriptions to libraries and should stream games via “cloud gaming” in the future.

