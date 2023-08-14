Uriel Evicted from Big Brother House…Biggie is this Playing?

Live eviction is one that always comes with mixed emotions but. However Uriel’s eviction came as a rude shock as no one expected it.

The Big Brother Naija All Stars house witnessed the surprise eviction of Uriel, which left the housemates and viewers in disbelief. The jurors, Diana, Laycon, and Teddy A, decided Uriel’s destiny despite her passionate pleas and heartfelt pleas in the diary room.

In response to Ebuka mentioning Venita, the latter remarked, “For three weeks I have escaped you o.” She was questioned regarding her thoughts on Pere. She was drawn into Neoenergy’s query as well, almost interrupting him, but Adekunle put his palm over her mouth to stop her. Adekunle commanded, “Don’t say anything, it’s a game.”

Prior to the dramatic disclosure of the second eviction, the intriguing interrogation took place. She was genuinely shocked when Uriel’s name was called out after the anticipation had built up to that point. Uriel, despite the shock, kept her cool and made her way to the platform while giving her fellow housemates loving hugs.

Uriel’s adventures and experiences in the All Stars mansion were quickly explored by Ebuka. One narrative that had been developing as Uriel and CeeC became friends over their common love for him was her relationship with Neoenergy, which was one of the topics of intrigue. Now that Uriel is no longer involved, it begs the issue of whether CeeC will be free to pursue Neoenergy.

The housemates’ emotions to Uriel’s eviction were mixed, but Alex’s was the most notable. Until Uriel left the house, Alex, unable to hide her feelings, stood by her side.

Uriel was just pure joy during her stay in the house and she will be greatly missed.