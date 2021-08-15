Upgraded NEMA Call Centre: NEMA Boss appreciates King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre

Alexa Ranking as of 15/08/21
August 15, 2021
The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed has appreciated the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) for the upgrade of the agency’s Call Centre, thereby giving it facelift
Mr. Ahmed gave the appreciation on Friday 13th August 2021 when he commissioned the NEMA Call Centre upgraded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).
He was supported at the commissioning by Nasser Mutlaq AlSubaie of the KSRelief who led a team from the international Humanitarian organisation in Saudi Arabia to Nigeria for the occasion.
He also thanked the Ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques in that country for the kind gesture.
He noted that the support would enable NEMA to further improve in the delivery of its services to the nation.
In his remark, the team lead Nasser Mutlaq AlSubaie said the gesture was part of a Humanitarian facility aimed at assisting the Agency to support Nigerians affected by challenges of security and disasters.
Present at the occasion was a representative of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, NEMA Directors, Representative of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
