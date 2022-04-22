Updating Our Learning

“Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” Romans 5:5

Approaching the task with anticipation that I would receive the promised result yet feeling like maybe I wouldn’t, I waited. My upbringing taught me to doubt, in fact it taught me that hope includes doubt. “Better not to really believe, so that you won’t be disappointed when it doesn’t happen,” they said. Was this a correct definition or was it simply a cultural stance at which doubting individuals had arrived?

Spiritual gifts? Miracles? “Oh, those were only for first century Christians, they have passed away and are not for today,” they said. Oddly, no one could show me Bible chapter and verse where they passed away.

“I hope I will see a miracle in my lifetime,” (“but maybe I won’t,” is the inference.) True hope has no room for doubt. Doubt expresses a lack of faith which is a barrier to receiving the promises of God.

“Well, I hope so!” Why do people say that with air of disappointment? Is hoping an iffy thing? What if it all goes the wrong way? May I suggest that we update our learning: Hope is the earnest expectation of a favorable outcome; not subject to change or happenstance, but a knowing that it will turn out for the best.

Note that these three: faith, hope and love work in tandem and they only work in the now: now faith is; now hope is; now love is. (1 Corinthians 13:13) The proverbs tell us that hope deferred makes the heart sick. (Proverbs 13:12) Hope can’t be put off; it is for the present time. Hope does not disappoint, rather it earnestly expects what is promised.

Prayer:

“Holy Father, thank You for hope that earnestly expects a favorable outcome. Thank You for Your promises which never fail. Help us always to hope knowing that it will turn out just as You say it will.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

“But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance.” No doubt here either, just eagerly waiting for the favorable outcome. We should check ourselves the next time we are about to say. “I hope…”

Be Greatly Blessed!

