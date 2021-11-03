There has been a major scare this morning at Ikeja area of Lagos state. A mass gas leakage around the area sent residents and visitors on a panic trip.

Areas affected include Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, Oba Akran axis, Onifowose Street and Medical Road.

The spokesperson for NEMA (South West), Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement on the incident, cautioned residents to avoid using anything inflammable.

“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons,” he said.

But reports just coming in says that the leakage has been tackled, though not clear as to what extent it has been controlled, but it safe enough for people to go about their various businesses in the areas.

There is still traffick congestion and diversion at the moment arising from the event.