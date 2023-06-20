Path The News Chronicle » Technology » Update for WhatsApp Has New Feature to Automatically Silence Incoming Calls

Update for WhatsApp Has New Feature to Automatically Silence Incoming Calls

Update for WhatsApp Has New Feature to Automatically Silence Incoming Calls

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, shared an exciting update for WhatsApp users, aiming to enhance privacy and control.

The new update introduces an automatic call silencing feature specifically designed for incoming calls from unknown contacts.

Addressing the development on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg stated, “You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control.” This update comes as part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to provide users with increased flexibility and security within the messaging platform.

The automatic call silencing feature is a valuable addition that allows users to manage and customize their WhatsApp experience further. By enabling this option, WhatsApp users can prevent incoming calls from unfamiliar contacts from disturbing them, ultimately promoting a more peaceful and uninterrupted user experience.

This new functionality adds an additional layer of privacy and control for individuals who prefer to limit their interactions to known contacts. The ability to automatically silence unknown calls can help users avoid potential spam calls, unsolicited messages, or even protect their privacy by preventing unwanted contact attempts.

To enable the automatic call silencing feature, WhatsApp users can navigate to the settings menu within the app. From there, they can locate the “Privacy” section and access the “Calls” settings. Within the “Calls” settings, users will find the option to activate the automatic call silencing feature, which will take effect immediately upon enabling.

By incorporating this feature, WhatsApp aims to empower users by providing them with a greater degree of control over their communications. With the ability to silence incoming calls from unknown contacts, individuals can better manage their time, reduce disruptions, and focus on conversations with their known contacts.

 

