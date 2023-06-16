Until Death do us Part (2): When Death is your Partner

“Until death do us part” has long been known as a powerful commitment made in love and marriage. It signifies a lifelong promise to be present in each other’s lives, even in the face of difficulties and challenges until the inevitability of mortality. Yet, this same phrase has been responsible for so many untimely death of spouses attempting to keep their marriage promises.

The media is well-acquainted with news stories involving murder caused by abusive partners. One such case is the death of Gospel singer Osinachi, who passed away over a year ago due to a blood clot resulting from the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu. Surprisingly, accurate statistics on domestic abuse remain scarce. Sadly, the circumstances surrounding Osinachi’s life and death are not uncommon, particularly in Christian households.

This situation prompts the question: Should you continue to stay with an abusive partner when your life is at risk, or should you separate from them? The answer may seem obvious, but many women remain blind to it.

The consequences of a mother’s death due to abuse or ongoing physical abuse inflicted by spouses in front of their children are deeply concerning. These situations create an unstable and harmful environment for the children involved. There is a significant likelihood that such children may end up replicating that pattern of behavior in their own lives. Therefore, the most viable and recommended solution in such cases is to separate from an abusive partner.

An abusive partner not only poses a severe threat to one’s well-being but also has a profoundly detrimental impact on the lives of those involved. It is crucial to prioritize the safety and welfare of oneself and the children by choosing to end the relationship with an abusive partner.

Ultimately, an abusive spouse is death in itself.

