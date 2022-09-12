“Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and unfathomable His ways! For ‘who has known the mind of the Lord, or who became His counselor?’ . . . For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever.” – *Romans 11:33 36 NASB*

Paul seemed to reach the end of his vocabulary as he tried to teach the Romans about God’s nature. Paul realized that God’s wisdom and knowledge were far beyond our human understanding. No matter how intelligent we are, or how much we pray and read God’s Word, His ways will remain “unfathomable.” Although we might experience small glimpses of His judgments, plans, and strategies, their full depth always will remain “unsearchable.”

As we consider creation, we realize that He made everything. As we consider world events, we recognize that He has a purpose and a plan for every life and every nation. As we consider our own lives, we realize that He does not need us to counsel Him but rather we are to serve Him, seek Him, obey Him, cooperate with Him, trust Him, and fellowship with Him.

God has so many wonderful things He wants to reveal to us. He wants us to learn more of His truths, to grow in our faith, and to become more mature Believers. But there are times when we simply need to stop and marvel that a God so powerful, so sovereign, so mighty would be so merciful and so filled with love. We should continually stand amazed that He would want to enter into a personal relationship with each one of us. At such moments, like Paul, all we can do is give Him glory!

Today, remember that you owe everything to God. Humble yourself before Him. Stand in awe of Him. Be grateful for His mercy. And praise and worship Him. He is an awesome God!

*Prayer:*

Father, Your judgments are unsearchable. I cannot fathom Your ways. How deep is Your wisdom and knowledge! I seek Your wisdom and trust my life to You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.