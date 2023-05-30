Unlocking The Socio-Economic Potential Of The South East Nigeria: The Bottom-Up Approach 

Amidst the growing consciousness among the Igbo’s of South-East Nigeria especially the elites on the need to reinvent the communal spirit of “ igwebuike” towards fast tracking the socio-economic renaissance of the South-East region given the growing existential threats to the economic investments of the Igbo’s mostly domiciled outside the South East region of Nigeria. The “ Igwebuike “ principle is all about collectivism as against individualism.

It will be recalled that “ Igwebuike” principle was the driving force behind the pinnacle position which NdIgbo once occupied in every sector of the Nigeria social life before the advent of Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

Irrespective of the urgent need for the socio-economic renaissance of the South-East region of Nigeria given the growing social instability in Nigeria occasioned by acrimonious coexistence among ethno/religious groups in Nigeria, caution should be applied as we consider the best possible approach to adopt towards the realization of our dream of socio- economic revitalization of the South East region. We need to make sure that any approach we adopt will not end up creating systemic problems that could affect the future wellbeing of the Igbo society.

The pertinent questions we must need to ask ourselves at this critical point in time are:

(1) Which approach should we adopt to fast track the socio-economic revitalization of the South-East within a shortest possible time?

(2) Which approach will best represent the “ Igwebuike” principle?

(3) Which approach will help to foster a sense of ownership and pride among our people?