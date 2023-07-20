Unlimited Supply

“My God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:19 NASB

When George Mueller was young, his father, a tax collector, often trusted him with money, hoping to teach discipline. Instead, George developed ways to use money without being detected. He even cheated a minister out of funds his father had given to their church.

When George was 15, his father was transferred to another city. Left at home, George continued his life of deceit. He used money that had been paid in taxes for a trip he called “days of sin.” But he was caught and jailed. Back at school, he continued to find money to support his unhealthy habits.

Then one Saturday night, a friend brought him to a meeting where he saw people praying and reading the Bible. Overwhelmed, he changed his lifestyle. He became serious about serving God and devoted himself to Bible study and prayer.

He married, and he and his new wife, convinced that God would meet their needs, decided to depend totally upon God. For the rest of their lives, God always provided for them, often miraculously.

As the Muellers learned, God will supply all our needs. But to receive the fulfillment of this promise, we need to trust Him, look to Him, obey His Word, and live by faith.

Call on God to meet your needs. He is faithful. Remember to invest in His Kingdom. Trust Him to multiply your seed and meet your needs.

*Reflection Question:*

When was the last time God tangibly provided something you needed?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these needs to You: ________. I gratefully trust in You. Help me to be a good steward of Your resources. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 4