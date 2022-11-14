“Whenever the spirit from God was upon Saul, that David would take a harp and play it with his hand. Then Saul would become refreshed and well, and the distressing spirit would depart from him.” *– 1 Samuel 16:23*

Alexander Borodin became an influential doctor and chemist. Born on this day in 1833, he also founded a school of medicine for women and spent time as a military surgeon. He became better known as a composer, a key member of a group known as The Five. His wide-ranging output included symphonies, string quartets, a symphonic poem, and an opera.

Borodin reminds us it is possible to excel in many different fields. We should be open to developing whatever interests and skills God gives us.

We think, for example, of David. The Bible describes how, as a boy, he became a master at playing the harp. But that was only the beginning. He was also a poet and wrote most of the Psalms in the Bible. He was an expert shepherd and became Israel’s leading general and its king. What a diverse life!

The examples of Borodin and David remind us that each of us is unique. God can bless us in many ways. For some, that may mean a single passion, one overriding interest. For others, this could mean many skills and talents or even multiple career paths.

Jesus taught that we must not hide the abilities and resources God gives us but develop those gifts (Matthew 5:14-16). Be open to His leading. Don’t limit His work. Be ready to walk through whatever doors He opens for you. Let your light shine!

*Reflection Question:*

With what diverse gifts has God blessed you for His service?

*Prayer*

Father, direct my path. Help me to be sensitive to Your leading. Help me to apply my talents as You direct. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Samuel 16