‘Josiah, however, would not turn away from him, but disguised himself to engage him in battle. He would not listen to what Neco had said at God’s command but went to fight him on the plain of Megiddo.’ 2 Chronicles 35:22 (NIV).

Sometimes God’s word can come to us through the most unlikely messengers. Neco was the king of a pagan nation. Neco sent messengers to Josiah saying, “What quarrel is there between you and me, O king of Judah?

It is not you I am attacking at this time, but the house with which I am at war. God has told me to hurry; so stop opposing God, who is with me, or he will destroy you.” (verse 21). The mistaken assumption that Neco could not be part of God’s larger plan cost Josiah his life.

While everyone who claims to have a message from God really does, God’s messengers may come to us in unexpected ways. We would do well to not let prejudice or false assumptions blind us to God’s message. Perhaps those who don’t know the Lord personally, such as a friend or unsaved spouse have given us words of advice or a suggestion that we immediately don’t respond well to.

Rather than quickly judge them, we ought to consider their words seriously and bring them before the Lord in prayer. Often our own pride stands in the way of heeding words that we are all too quick to dismiss.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, forgive me for choosing not to listen to those who seem like unlikely messengers of your word to me. Help me to grow in humility so that I will give you greater space through people to speak into my life.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

We can never presume how or through whom God will work His will. God works just as often in ways that we can’t see as in ways that we can. Perhaps we have been guilty of saying ‘God would never do that’ or ‘This person does not even know God, so what they are advising me is not worth listening to.’ Let’s instead humble ourselves and remember that His ways are not ours. (Isaiah 55:8-9)

Be Greatly Blessed!