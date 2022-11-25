“Do not despise these small beginnings, for the LORD rejoices to see the work begin.” *– Zechariah 4:10 NLT*

Niccolo Fontana Tartaglia faced incredible odds. Born into abject poverty, his father died when he was a child. When he was twelve, his hometown was attacked by foreign troops. A soldier slashed his face with a sword, leaving him deformed. Throughout his life, he stuttered, leading to constant embarrassment. He even came to be called “the stammerer.”

What hope could there be for such a man? He could have looked at his obstacles and assumed nothing good could come of his life. Yet he became one of the most important mathematicians in history.

Largely self-taught, Tartaglia mastered highly complex concepts and developed insights into problems no one else could grasp.

As we face obstacles, it can be easy to feel hopeless. But the Bible gives many examples of miraculous ways God can open doors and change lives. He can use anyone dedicated to Him.

As Jesus told His disciples, operating with our human abilities, some things may not be possible. However, with God “everything is possible” (Mark 10:27). As the Holy Spirit was poured out on the disciples, these ordinary men were transformed into articulate speakers, amazing listeners, and mighty miracle workers (Acts 4).

You are special to God. He can use you in powerful ways. Commit your life to Him. Move forward with faith, confident that He is with you. Trust Him to accomplish great things through you.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you using your gifts and talents for God’s glory currently?

*Prayer*

Father, here are challenges I face: __________. I commit them to You. Thank You for Your help. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zechariah 4