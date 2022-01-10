Heavy shootings and burning of vehicles were on Monday experienced in parts of Anambra State, as enforcement of the Monday Sit-At-Home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, recommences.

The shootings were recorded in the commercial cities of Ekwulobia in Aguata Council Area of the State and Oko in Orumba North LGA, as video evidence shows the burning of a Sienna bus at Ekwulobia.

There were also reports of enforcement of the order by unknown persons in Nnewi and parts of Idemili South.

No life was reported to have been lost as at the time of filing this report.

An eye witness who spoke to TNC correspondent, said the gunmen who came in another Sienna bus, stopped the driver of the burnt vehicle who is a native of Ekwulobia, set the bus ablaze and asked the man to run away.

“The gunmen were dressed in long coats and came shooting.

“Everyone ran away and they caught this man and set his Sienna ablaze.

“Since that time, they have been parading here and nobody has the guts to stop them.

“As you can see, everybody has deserted the entire place,” he said.

TNC correspondent had chatted the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga to find out the veracity of the claims.

“The Anambra Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has since ordered reinforcement teams from the command headquarters to intensify patrols around major areas like Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, Aguata, Awka and other environs in the State to checkmate and forestall any break down of law and order.

“This order is following a reported case of arson around boundary between ekwulobia and Okoh at about 7am today 10/1/22.

“Police operatives are currently on ground and normalcy has been restored in the area.

“The situation is being monitored and further development shall be communicated please,” he replied.

Meanwhile, most public offices and markets were today locked as fears of attacks by unknown gunmen had gripped residents of Anambra State Capital of Awka.

The state secretariat, Awka, all the banks along the major Enugu-Awka expressway and the popular Eke-Awka Market were shut also.

Recall that IPOB had rescinded the Si-At-Home order late last year and with the comments by President Muhammadu Buhari when first republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi visited him last year at Aso Rock in the company of some Southeast leaders, many believed the Sit-At-Home regime may be over.

However, President Buhari’s statement on national television last week, that he will not grant the release of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated since last year, appears to have reenergized the directive.