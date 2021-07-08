Unknown Gunmen Murder Enugu University Don

303 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 8, 2021
In what looks like an assassination, a former Dean, faculty of Engineering at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof Sam Ndubuisi, was on Wednesday reportedly killed in Enugu State.
Prof Ndubuisi, who is currently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Scientific Equipment Development Initiative, SEDI, was murdered along the Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway, very close to the centenary city.
An online video showed the bullet-ridden body of the SEDI boss, alongside his police orderly, with his official vehicle marked “SEDI 26D 02FG” ridden with bullets.
The incident is coming less than 5 days after the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase company, Ifeanyi Okeke, was murdered in the presence of his 7-year-old son along brick estate.
Confirming the development, the Enugu State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said: “Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy.”
He also said preliminary investigation has commenced.
Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu is an institute under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). It is located at Akwuke, Enugu South Local Government Area.
The institute is actively involved in research, development and popularization of science research results which have been of great help to the growth and development of the nation.
