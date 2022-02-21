UNIZIK Student, Girlfriend Found Dead In Hostel

A male student and his girlfriend, both students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, were on Sunday found dead in a room at a private hostel in Awka.

TNC inquiries revealed that the deceased persons had not been seen since Friday but nobody suspected anything, because of the introvert character of the female student, who allegedly occupies the room.

It was gathered that the decaying bodies of the students were discovered after Room One of the hostel, located at the William’s Lodge, was forced open, following a report to the police by parents of the deceased.

According to a source, the two students, a male, and a female, might have died some days ago, judging from the level of decay on their corpses.

“I suspect they may have died days before because when they were brought out, they were already bloated and smelling.

“The parents of the dead female, identified as Adaeze, had been calling her phone line for some days without any response,” he said.

The source said when several calls were not responded to, the parents, in the process, became bothered and reported to the Police.

The parents in company with the security operatives stormed the hostel to check on her, but they met her door tightly locked.

On forcing the door open, they found the two students lying dead in the room.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the students died from carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes but the result of an autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

“There was no stench.

“The girl was not answering calls which got parents worried.

“They reported to the Police who forced the door open.

“No mark of violence on the bodies,” he stated.

He continued; “They died apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes.

“The generator was found in a closed place facing the room.

“The cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy.”