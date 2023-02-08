Gunmen, on Tuesday, reportedly murdered a university lecturer, Prof. Anthony Nweke Eze, in Anambra State.

The deceased was said to be a former Dean of the Faculty of Education at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

According to sources, Prof. Eze was killed in his residence around the Freedom Garden in Ifite, Awka.

A resident of the area, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the deceased’s residence and fired some shots at him.

“After they shot him, the deceased made efforts to survive as he was strugglingly running and gasping for help with the bullet wounds. But the gunmen still chased after him and rained some more bullets into his head, which led to his death,” the source narrated.

It was gathered that the gunmen later returned to also murder the wife of the deceased, who miraculously escaped from them.

It was not known, at the time of filing this report, as to what the motives were for killing the lecturer.

Meanwhile, information gathered from the university revealed that the deceased was contesting for a seat at the Senate of the University, a very lucrative position.

There were however, no links connecting the murder to the senatorial contest.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he did not have any information on the attack.

Until his death, the deceased was a professor of Technology and Vocational Education, Faculty of Education in Nnamdi Azikiwe University.