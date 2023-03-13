The Unity Bank Women Network has been officially launched by Unity Bank Plc in an effort to promote more inclusion, equity, and opportunities for women.

Unity Bank Plc’s managing director, Tomi Somefun, stated the following on announcing the start of the initiative in Lagos: “As women, we must also do our part to create a more equitable society that empowers women, drives them to do more, entrust them with responsibilities and celebrate their achievements every step of the way.”

The Unity Bank Women’s Network is designed as a platform for gender advocacy that will allow the bank to target and support programs that encourage networking and partnerships among women in the organization.

The program will offer mentoring opportunities and lobbying on social and other pertinent problems like leadership, parenting, gender equality, and financial education.

Somefun stated that the network would be coordinated by the Bank’s Chief Compliance Officer, Patricia Ahunanya. She said that, “I believe this network will promote more visibility, inclusion, and collaboration amongst women within our organisation.”

Somefun elaborated on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Embrace Equity,” saying that the occasion offered a chance to consider the ongoing advocacy for gender equality.

She added that “Unity Bank would continue to create an enabling and equitable environment that focused on empowering its female workforce by creating an atmosphere in which women can thrive, irrespective of culture, background and education.”

