Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Seventh Sunday of Easter, Year, A – World Communications’ Sunday – May 21, 2023

Readings: Acts 1:12-14; Responsorial Psalm Ps 27:1,4,7-8; 1 Pet 4:13-16 & Gospel John 17:1-11.

Theme: United in Prayer!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading recounts how the disciples in the company of some women including the mother of Jesus returned to Jerusalem and were “united in continues prayers.” In the second reading St. Peter urges believers to bear the qualms of this life in expectation of a greater glory. The gospel tells how Jesus prayed that the father should give eternal life to all those entrusted to his care. In his 57th world day of social communications message, Pope Francis invites us to “Speak with the heart” in “truth in love.”

Introduction

Today is the Seventh Sunday of Easter. Coincidentally, it is World Communications’ Sunday. In his 57th world day of social communications message titled, “Speaking with the heart: The truth in love” (Eph. 4:15), Pope Francis invites pastors of souls, religious, directors of communication, catholic media workers, media practitioners and indeed, the entire of God to advance the course of human communication as a major component of communicating the gospel while using both traditional and social media to preach.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Acts 1:12-14) recounts the disciples in the company of some women including the mother of Jesus returned to Jerusalem and were “united in continues prayers” in the upper room.

In the second reading (1 Pet 4:13-16) St. Peter urges believers to bear the qualms of this life in expectation of a greater glory. “It is a blessing for you when they insult you for bearing the name of Christ, because it means that you have the spirit of glory, the spirit of God resting on you” he states. He warns that no Christian should suffer for being a criminal but rather, should thank God if he or she is made to suffer on account of Christ.

The gospel (John 17:1-11) tells how Jesus prayed that the father should give eternal life to all those entrusted to his care. He goes aahed to ask the father to glory him because he has finished the work entrusted to him stressing that he has taught them the values of the kingdom.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Listen with the heart: The first reading which states that the apostles were united in prayer relates with the theme of “Speaking with the heart” as it invites us to connect with each other in a human way by ending strife.

2. Be Patient: Amid opposition and persecution, the second reading (1 Pet 4:13-16) urges believers to bear the qualms of this life in expectation of a greater glory.

3. Seek collaboration: By stating that the apostles and some women returned to Jerusalem, the first reading (Acts 1:12) invites men and women of our time to seek co-responsibility by being “devoted – with one accord to prayer.”

4. Take to Community Prayer: Like the apostles who were united one in heart and mind, we are urged to take community prayer (Sunday Mass) seriously bearing in mind that personal prayer and devotion must flow from community worship where it finds its deepest expression: “Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am in their midst” (Matthew 18:20).

5. Seek Unity of the Spirit: In a society where some Christians try to fragment the Church along tribal and ethnic lines, today’s liturgy calls us to a sober reflection on the need to seek unity of the spirit for the good of the Church.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading recounts the disciples in the company of some women including the mother of Jesus returned to Jerusalem and were “united in continues prayers.”

2. In the second reading St. Peter urges believers to bear the qualms of this life in expectation of a greater glory.

3. “It is a blessing for you when they insult you for bearing the name of Christ…”

4. The gospel (John 17:1-11) tells how Jesus prayed that the father should give eternal life to all those entrusted to his care.

5. He goes ahead to ask the father to glory him because he has finished the work entrusted to him.

Conclusion

A farmer lost a wristwatch he had sentimental attachment to. He beckoned on kids to assist him find it. They toiled hard through hay in the barn without success. After they had given up, a young boy begged to be given one more chance after the other kids had gone. After a while, he appeared with the watch tied to his hand. The farmer who was overjoyed asked how the boy discovered it. The lad said: “Well, I did nothing but sat on the ground and listened. In the silence, I heard the ticking of the watch and just looked for it in that direction.” This story underscores the value of listening with the heart.

On World Communication’s Day, the Holy Father reminds us that listening demands waiting and patience. According to him, kindness unlocks hardened hearts. He charged all to communicate in a loving manner like Saint Francis de Sales, patron of journalists. The successor of St. Peter maintained that the current synodal process should be nurtured by closeness and compassion. Considering the current war between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis encourages everyone to entrench the language of peace. Happy World Communications’ Day!

