In an effort to secure economic progress, United Capital Plc’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ashade, has promoted cross-sectoral cooperation between the private and public financial services sectors.

Speaking at a forum with the theme “Insurance in Nigeria: The Next Frontier,” Ashade remarked, “There is an obvious need for inter-sectoral collaboration across the private and public financial service sectors to achieve our collective aim of economic growth and development in Nigeria. At United Capital Plc, we anticipate soon having more fruitful and helpful conversations with people from other industries.

According to Bawo Oritsejafor, MD/CEO of United Capital Securities, “our goal was for this forum to serve as a catalyst for an organic discourse on how to increase insurance penetration and adoption in Nigeria as well as prospects for collaboration outside the realm of the financial services sector.” Thanks to the insightful commentary offered by our presenters and panelists, we are optimistic about the future of the insurance industry.

Sunday Olorundare Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance and CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), gave the keynote address at the forum and later took part in a fireside chat with Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, to discuss the strategic steps the insurance commission had taken to support the development of its regulatory capacity.