The United Capital Global Fixed Income Fund, a new mutual fund from United Capital Plc, the top investment bank and financial services provider in the country, will be introduced in the new year.

A specialized open-ended dollar-denominated fund that makes investments in top-tier corporations, money market instruments, and alternative investment assets in addition to securities and Eurobonds floated by the federal government of Nigeria and other sovereigns.

The eighth mutual fund managed by United Capital Asset Management Limited, a division of the corporation and one of Nigeria’s top fund managers, is the United Capital Global Fixed Income Fund.

The fund exposes investors to a wider variety of asset classes and enables them to invest in chosen dollar-denominated international fixed income instruments issued by non-Nigerian issuers, sovereign bonds, and top-tier corporate Eurobonds to create consistent income streams.

On their (USD) dollar-denominated holdings in the fund, subscribers can anticipate competitive short- to medium-term capital appreciation that is rumored to be higher than the return rate on domiciliary deposits.

The fund enables local investors, in particular, to diversify their portfolios and hedge against currency devaluation while producing possibly greater returns in light of increased inflation and exchange rate volatility.

Odiri Oginni, managing director and chief executive officer of United Capital Asset Management Limited, reacted on the fund by saying, “The current macroeconomic clime in Nigeria has prompted a rise in demand among investors for high-yielding investment options in foreign assets. At United Capital Asset Management, we are constantly exploring new ways to meet the ever-changing demands of our clients, which led to the creation of this fund. The United Capital Global Fixed Income Fund is an avenue for investors to diversify their portfolios and income streams while providing long-term capital preservation and appreciation, through investment in a selected portfolio of global fixed income assets. She added “Our existing mutual funds, have continuously provided attractive returns for investors, and we are certain that this new fund will do the same.”

High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Africans and Nigerians living abroad, as well as Institutional Investors with USD-denominated Liquidity, may now subscribe to the United Capital Global Fixed Income Fund. Investors can access the fund and take advantage of the appealing returns it offers with a minimum investment of $50,000 and multiples of $500.