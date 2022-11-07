Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has called on Christians irrespective of the denomination, to be tolerant of each other so as to be united as one body in Christ Jesus.

The Governor, in company of his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, made the call while speaking at a prayer rally organised by Anglican Communion, Province of the Niger, held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State.

The prayer rally is an annual event of the province, where congregants gather to pray and seek the face of God concerning the state and the country at large.

This year’s event has as its theme ‘Watch and Pray.’

Addressing the Anglican faithful, Governor Soludo expressed appreciation to the entire Anglican Communion for the great initiative to organize prayers yearly in the State.

He emphasised that Anambra remains a Christian society, which he said will never be taken for granted.

Governor Soludo however regretted that idolatry practice has become a major threat to the Christian faith in the State, stressing the need for Christians in the State to bond together to defeat idolatry practice

“The fastest growing religion is idolatry.

“Christianity is facing a major threat which is idolatry. And we must bond together to defeat it,” Governor Soludo revealed.

The Governor also told the gathering that beyond prayers, there is the need for the church to work together with government to defeat insecurity and other social vices plaguing the state.

He emphasised that the church, the people and the society have roles to play and should all be involved in the war against insecurity

“Beyond prayers, we need to work together to defeat insecurity, and we are defeating them by the grace of God,” Governor Soludo assured.

Aside insecurity, Governor Soludo also assured the gathering that the government was working round the clock to improve the living conditions of the people.

He described Anambra State as the erosion capital of the world, which he said, has necessitated his government determined resolve to arrest the situation

Speaking earlier on the prayer theme, “Watch and Pray”, the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, the Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Awka, said the people are living in perilous times and there is need to watch and pray.

He emphasised on the need for the nation’s leaders to be closer to God for divine direction, stressing that human nature cannot please God.

“It is time our leaders understand that outside God, there is little or nothing they can do to address the problems of this nation. Therefore, there is the need to draw closer to God who has the answer to all the problems of the nation.

“In the Bible, we saw how God rescued his people in the face of challenges when they called on him. That is what we need to start doing in Nigeria,” Ibezim posited.