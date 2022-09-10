The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has congratulated Professor Wahab Egbewole for emerging the 12th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

MURIC’s congratulatory message was signed by the director of the organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday, 10th September, 2022.

It reads:

“A new vice chancellor has been announced at the University of Ilorin. He is Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole. He will succeed Professor Sulyman AbdulKareem Age whose five-year tenure will end 15th October, 2022.

“Egbewole beat 29 contestants out of whom 13 were shortlisted in the race for the highly coveted office of the prestigious tertiary institution in a keenly contested exercise.

“A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Egbewole has spent 25 years in the university. He is a legal luminary with a PhD in law and jurisprudence. He is therefore most eminently qualified for the post of vice chancellor.

“We rejoice with professor Wahab Egbewole on this lofty appointment. For somebody who is very hardworking, an unparalleled academic and a seasoned administrator, it is a well-deserved position. As a quiet humanist and unsung philanthropist, both the students and staff of the university are set for pleasant surprises in welfare matters. The University of Ilorin has caught a big fish.

“MURIC commends the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the University of Ilorin as well as members of the governing council for employing objectivity and following due process in their search for a new vice chancellor. It was their adherence to high level standards and global best practices which eventually produced the great asset which Professor Egbewole represents.

“We have no scintilla of doubt that Professor Egbewole will take the University of Ilorin to greater heights. We advise the new vice chancellor to keep his eyes on the ball, maintain his well-known stand on principles and remain faithful to his flair for striving for excellence.”