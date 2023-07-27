Unilorin Rolls Out Palliative Measures Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal 

The management of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has deployed three luxurious buses to convey students and staff of the institution to and from the campus at peak periods free of charge, to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

A statement issued on Thursday by the institution’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the palliative measure, which was in addition to earlier ones, was announced by the vice chancellor, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN) at the end of the 296th meeting of Senate of the institution.

Egbewole, who expressed management’s deep concern over the adverse effect of the exorbitant transportation cost on members of the university community, said that the deployment of the buses was in furtherance to the earlier provision of highly subsidised transportation in which two buses were put on the road in June for a fare of N100 per trip.

The vice chancellor pointed out that the university management, being aware that the cost of transportation was biting harder, decided to deploy an additional bus to the route and make the three buses free of charge for students and staff.

“The three buses would be stationed at the University Bus Terminus at Tipper Garage, Tanke, between 6.30a.m and 7.00a.m and they would leave for the campus by 7.15a.m.

“Similarly, for the homeward journey at the close of work/classes, the buses would depart the Fountain Roundabout, near the Senate Building at 3.00p.m and 4.00pm every week day.

“The vice chancellor, however, explained that the management would come up with more palliative measures to further cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal once the University Governing Council is in place,” the statement added.