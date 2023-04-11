The University of Lagos, University of Portharcourt, Bayero University, Kano and 19 other Nigerian universities have been shortlisted for a N5.5 billion grant from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa initiative.

According to the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa initiative, each of the 22 institutions will get N250 million, under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme.

The shortlisted also include Adamawa State University; Babcock University; Federal University, Gashua; Federal University of Technology Owerri; Al-Qalam University; National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru; Baze University; Nigerian Defence Academy;

Others are Crescent University; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, University of Jos; Nigerian Law School (Lagos); Federal College of Education Technology, Gusau; Federal University Lokoja; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; Nasarawa State University; Federal University of Technology Minna and Uthman Dan Fodio University.