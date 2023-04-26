The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, arraigned one Danladi Mohammed, before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, on one count charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of N7,600,000.00 (Seven Million and Six Hundred Thousand Naira).

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Counsel for the prosecution, S.O Saka who appeared alongside V.O Ekanem and A.A Ayenshola asked for a date to commence trial.

Justice Fadawu adjourned the case till May 8, 9 and 10, 2023 for the commencement of trial and ordered the remand of the defendant.