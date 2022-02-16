UNEP establishes Copenhagen Climate Centre in collaboration with UNOPS

The UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre will support countries in the towards a climate-resilient and low carbon future

The centre will step up implementation of UNEP’s climate change strategy and energy programme

Under new arrangements UNEP will transfer operational support for the UNEP DTU Partnership to UNOPS and jointly create the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya,16 February 2022, -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) today announced that its long-standing collaborating centre – the UNEP DTU Partnership a leading global research and advisory institution -– will be renamed the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre and, moving forward, will be supported operationally by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Under the new agreement between UNEP and UNOPS, it will be named the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre (UNEP-CCC) and operationally supported by UNOPS. A formal launch of the new centre is planned in April 2022.

“The UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre is a vital part of our mission to deliver compelling science in support of environmental decision making and climate action across the world. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the Technical University of Denmark for hosting the centre and express my appreciation to UNOPS for taking on the responsibilities of supporting the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre – we are looking forward to collaborating closely,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

The UNEP DTU Partnership – now UNEP-CCC – was established in 1990 as a research and advisory institution and was originally based in the Risø National Laboratory, which subsequently was merged with DTU in 2007. The UNEP DTU Partnership has operated based on a tripartite agreement between the UNEP, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Technical University of Denmark. It supports developing and middle-income countries in their efforts to progress towards a climate-resilient, low carbon future and to integrate climate priorities in national development planning.

“The Danish support to the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre demonstrates a long-term Danish commitment to tackle climate change. The new Centre will be able to provide urgently needed support for developing countries to find climate resilient and low carbon pathways. The Centre stands on 30 years of experience from the UNEP DTU Partnership,” Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, said.

The Centre also provides support to developing countries in building national transparency systems to track and report on climate actions and their impacts and through market development and innovative business models supports governments, cities, and the private sector to act on climate change. As a part of its tasks, the Centre has managed the production of UNEP’s flagship reports on climate change; the Emissions Gap Report and Adaptation Gap Report, since 2011.

“Climate action is a global priority and UNOPS is committed to helping our partners achieve their 2030 agenda commitments, to build a better future,” said Ms. Grete Faremo, Executive Director, UNOPS. “This new agreement builds on a firm and long-lasting relationship between UNEP and UNOPS. With UNOPS support, the Copenhagen Climate Centre will continue its important contribution working towards tackling the climate emergency”.

UNEP-CCC employs 70 staff and is located within Copenhagen’s UN City.

