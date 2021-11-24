The 10th edition of the ATDA 2021 kicks off at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir, Morocco

More than 15 African countries will be represented by their institutions, including Ministers of the Digital Economy and the Post Office

CASABLANCA, Morocco, 23 November 2021 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The ATDAs will launch their opening on November 25, 2021 in the prestigious Mohammed VI Polytechnic University of Ben Guérir, partner of this 10th edition.

Co-organized by the press group Cio Mag, the reference of digital in Africa and the CNDP (National Commission for the Control of Personal Data Protection) in Morocco, this 10th edition promises to be a milestone.

More than 15 countries of the continent will be represented by their institutions, including Ministers of the digital economy and the Post Office: One of the highlights will be the ministerial plenary sessions:

Minister for Digital Transition and Administrative Reform – Morocco

Minister for the Development of the Digital Economy – Burkina Faso

Minister of Post, New Information and Communication Technologies – Niger

Minister of Digital Economy, Telecommunications and Innovation – Côte d’Ivoire* Minister of Post, Telecommunications and Communications – Niger

Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy – Congo Brazzaville

Edgar Anicet MBOUBOU MIYAKOU : Minister of State, Minister in charge of Communication and Digital Economy – Gabon

Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts and Telecommunications – Madagascar

Minister of Digital Affairs – Democratic Republic of Congo

Minister Delegate General for Rapid Entrepreneurship of Women and Youth – Senegal

Minister Delegate for Equality between Women and Men, Diversity and Equal Opportunities – France

Nearly 70 renowned speakers and Keynotes will follow one another during the panels to debate the theme of this edition: “Deploying a resilient, sovereign and sustainable infrastructure to foster African innovation”.

During these 2 days, the real issues of digital sovereignty and confidence in Africa, its challenges, its infrastructures, will be discussed.The debate on national digital strategies will be enriched by the exchange of views between African decision-makers.

The various meetings should lead to recommendations for a common vision of an African digital market by 2030. The feedback from the continent’s CIOs present at the ATDA, or represented by their national associations, will be rich in learning and will exchange views on governance, migration risks, infrastructures, etc. national ICT agencies from Burkina Faso, Mali, Comoros, Gabon and Senegal, as well as the representative of the Smart Africa Alliance.

The 4.0 industrial revolution and the value chain, human capital, infrastructure, innovation and AI will be discussed during the panel sessions. All these exchanges will be broadcast live on social networks to allow a great interaction of participants from around the world.

A format based on 3 workshops will allow audiences to deepen topics such as Edutech, e.commerce, or Womentech. A side event will be organised by the CNDP and the Institute of the Mediator of the Kingdom of Morocco on the subject of legal continuity in the service of digital disruption.

Many multinationals and national and international institutions are supporting the organisation of this reference event in Africa. The ADD, AMDIE or the DSI Africa clubs will be represented, as well as large groups such as: INWI, N+ONE, SQORUS, INETUM, GEMADEC, DXC CDG Morocco, ORGANGE, SAP, HUAWEI, GAINDE 2000, ITC.

An exhibition is dedicated to them on the sidelines of the conference so that they can have the opportunity to exchange ideas during the networking sessions. The closing session will offer its participants a restitution of these 2 days of ATDA-10th edition.

About the Assises de la Transformation digitale en Afrique:

Organised by Cio Mag, the first pan-African magazine dedicated to digital in Africa, the ATDA has become, over the years, a platform for exchange and collective intelligence between Africans, Europeans, Asians and Americans. It is an opportunity for participants to exchange best practices, identify new partners and new business opportunities on the continent.

About Cio Mag

Cio Mag is a bimonthly pan-African magazine dedicated to Information and Communication Technologies. It gives a voice to the actors who are driving the digital ecosystem forward.Created in 2008, CIO Mag is published by the Société africaine de réalisation d’événementiels et de médias (Safrem Sarl). Its editorial line focuses on digital innovation as a factor of economic and social inclusiveness. With a circulation of 10,000 copies, Cio Mag is distributed in all French-speaking African countries and in Europe.

About the CNDP

The protection of privacy in Morocco is enshrined in Article 24 of the Kingdom’s Constitution: “Everyone has the right to the protection of his or her private life…”. The CNDP (Commission Nationale de contrôle de la protection des Données à caractère personnel) was created by Dahir n° 1-09-15 of 22 safar 1430 (18 February 2009) promulgating law n° 09-08 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data. ( BO n° 5714 of 05/03/2009).

