Thursday, June 2, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No, It Was Nosiness That Killed A Cat

Under The Influence

Gerald Kure

Gerald Kure

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

‘Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit. Speak to one another with psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything,’ Ephesians 5:18-20 (NIV).

Rather than being under the influence of alcohol, what might it look like to be under the influence of the Spirit? Getting drunk on wine may produce a temporary ‘high’, but being filled with the Spirit will produce lasting joy. In Christ we have the opportunity to have a better, healthier, longer lasting joy to cure our depression, monotony or tension.

In these verses, Paul lists three by-products of the Spirit’s influence on our lives; singing, making music and giving thanks. Of course we won’t spend all of our waking hours involved in these activities, but they should be a part of our lives as believers. Whatever we do or say should be permeated with an attitude of joy, thankfulness to God and encouragement to others.

Instead of following the common habits of our culture such as whining, moaning and bickering, we have the call to live differently (Ephesians 5:7) separate ourselves from the behavior of those we live amongst (2 Corinthians 6:17) and to earnestly discover what habits are pleasing the Lord (Ephesians 5:10).

As we focus on the goodness of God, His mercies towards us and respond to the promptings of the Spirit we cannot help but find ourselves behaving the way Paul says in the verse above.

Prayer:

‘Father, I long for your Spirit to have greater control over my life. Please reveal what is holding me back and help me to surrender these obstacles so that I can live with greater joy, gratitude and praise to you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Would others say that we are grateful people, full of joy, music and praise towards God? What is the Spirit of God drawing our attention to right now that hinders His influence in our lives? Whereabouts do we need to give the Spirit greater control?

 

Be Greatly Blessed!

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended