An author is a soul who seeks a time
to reflect on one’s observations and all,
a ‘wow’ weekend of harmony and happiness,
a retreat from the typical world to the untypical
one of words that irradiate, renovate and recenter,
an atmosphere of fullness , friendliness and fun,
a community with a cornucopia of cordiality ,care
and creativity, a perfect experience of possibilities
and opportunities where one engages in cherished chats
with oneself, where one breathes and basks in the sunshine
by the serenading stream while fondled by the fragrance
of a forest, and a nightfall in which one fantasises and falls
fast asleep under a canopy of countless, charming and cheery stars.
