An author is a soul who seeks a time

to reflect on one’s observations and all,

a ‘wow’ weekend of harmony and happiness,

a retreat from the typical world to the untypical

one of words that irradiate, renovate and recenter,

an atmosphere of fullness , friendliness and fun,

a community with a cornucopia of cordiality ,care

and creativity, a perfect experience of possibilities

and opportunities where one engages in cherished chats

with oneself, where one breathes and basks in the sunshine

by the serenading stream while fondled by the fragrance

of a forest, and a nightfall in which one fantasises and falls

fast asleep under a canopy of countless, charming and cheery stars.

