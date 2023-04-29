Wolves were brought down to nothing as they suffered a massive defeat to Brighton at the Amex Stadium, Brighton. Wolves were already down to 4-0 just after the first half of the tie. The humiliation continued in the second half, which produces a related replica of what Tottenham Hotspur suffered to Newcastle last week.

Undav Denis, Gross Pascal and Danny Welbeck braces for Brighton demolished Wolves.

Undav Denis opened the scoresheet for Brighton, scoring in the early minute of 6. Gross Pascal extended Brighton’s lead to 3-0 after his brace in 13 and 26 minutes respectively. Welbeck made it 4-0 before half-time and completed his brace 3 minutes into the half-time.

With the loss, Wolves in 13th place with 37 points, are just 8 points adrift of the relegation zone while Brighton is pushing for a Europa League spot following the tremendous victory.