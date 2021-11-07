32nd Sunday of the Year, B – November 7, 2021.

Readings: 1 Kings 17:10-16; Ps 145:7-10; Hebrews 9:24-28 & Gospel – Mark 12:38-44.

Theme – Unconditional Giving: A Necessity!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, we are presented with the story of the widow who ministered to the needs of the Prophet Elijah despite her scare resources. The second reading tells us how Christ shared his humanity with us by offering himself unconditionally to take away our sins. In the gospel, we are presented with the story of the widow who gave two copper coins. We are told that Jesus praised her for giving more than others since they gave all she had to live on. The liturgy challenges us to imitate Jesus’ unconditional love by not starving the Church in qualitative, spiritual and material giving.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, as we approach the end of the year, our liturgical theme “Unconditional Giving: A Necessity” calls us to reflect on charity and sacrificial giving. Before we delve into the pastoral lessons of the day, it is important to peruse the background of the readings and highlight few examples of unconditional giving.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (1 Kings 17:10-16), we are presented with the story of the widow who ministered to the needs of the Prophet Elijah despite her scare resources. In obedience to God’s word, the jar of meal was neither spent nor jug of oil emptied. As a consequence, the little food she shared with the prophet brought her prosperity as the Lord had foretold through Elijah.

The second reading (Hebrews 9:24-28) tells us how Christ shared his humanity with us by offering himself unconditionally to take away our sins. It makes the point that Christ gave himself to humanity by unconditional giving.

In the gospel (Mark 12:38-44), we are presented with the story of the widow who gave two copper coins. The text notes that others gave out of their plenty but she gave out of the little she had. As such, Jesus praised the widow for giving more than others since they gave out of their plenty but she gave all she had to live on.

Pastoral Lessons

Take to Unconditional Giving: The first reading challenges us to share our food and resources with others bearing in mind the examples of the uncanny generosity of a Shunammite family who provided the Prophet Elijah with food and shelter (2 Kings 4:8-11,13-16) and the widow who dropped two copper coins in the collection chests (Mark 12:41-44) as in doing so, our food would not be spent nor the jug of oil emptied. He Human Enough: The message of the second reading urges us to imitate Jesus by sharing our humanity with others through offering them our milk of kindness, sympathy and empathy. Be Thanks-Givers: Rather than simply being ought-givers who give out of mere obligation like Ananias and Sapphira (Cf. Acts 5:1-11), our liturgy invites us to give with a cheerful heart by offering wholehearted service to God. Avoid Being Grudge-Givers: Our readings remind us to shun being grudge-givers (Cf. 2 Corinthians 9:7) especially during bazaar, collection, levy, tithe or launching in our parishes. Embrace Qualitative Giving: In imitation of Abel the devout (Cf. Gen 4:4 Cain), we are urged to set aside the best for the Lord and return thanks to him as an act of spiritual worship.

Summary Lines

In the first reading, we are presented with the story of the widow who ministered to the needs of the Prophet Elijah despite her scare resources. The second reading tells us how Christ shared his humanity with us by offering himself unconditionally to take away our sins. It makes the point that Christ gave himself to humanity by unconditional giving. In the gospel, we are presented with the story of the widow who gave two copper coins. Jesus praised the widow for giving more than others since they gave all she had to live on

Conclusion

We are reminded that “Anyone who welcomes a prophet will have a prophet’s reward; and anyone who welcomes a holy man will have a holy man’s reward” (Matthew 10:41). This is why we must support the Church (priests and religious) with our time, treasure and talents. We are called to emulate the Shunammite family by being qualitative givers. If we shun being ought or grudge givers and embrace being thanks-givers, God is able to bless us because he loves a cheerful giver (Cf. 2 Cor. 9:7). We are urged to, as a matter of urgency, not starve the Church in qualitative, spiritual and material giving. Happy Sunday!