The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has again reacted to the issue of corruption in the country.

In a short tweet on his handle on Monday morning, Obi lamented that corruption has eaten into the fabric of Nigerian public life.

According to him, the situation where a small minority devours over 80% of Nigeria’s commonwealth while most people are left to scrounge and scavenge for a living is unacceptable.

“To have corruption eat so deeply into the fabric of our public life, such that over 80% of our commonwealth is devoured by a small minority, while most of our people are left to scrounge and scavenge for a living is totally unacceptable,” he said.

In an earlier tweet, the LP presidential candidate lamented that the burden of endemic corruption is borne by the citizens.

The former Anambra governor further added that citizens are denied the high living standards which the wealth of their country should have given them through the provision of public infrastructure and services.

Obi said, “The burden of endemic corruption is borne by the citizens; they are denied the high living standards which the wealth of their country should have given them through the provision of public infrastructure and services.”