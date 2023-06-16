Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » “Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy warns those leaking his new song on a live video

“Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy warns those leaking his new song on a live video

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
“Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy

“Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy warns those leaking his new song on a live video

Angrily admonishing his close buddies who leaked his next song on a live video is Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

The tireless international superstar is committed to creating music of the highest caliber and delighting his fans and music lovers with his extraordinary talent.

His close friends were spotted attempting to listen to one of his unreleased tunes in an Instagram live video clip.

Unfortunately for them, the musician entered the room at that same moment and observed that they had interrupted the song.

He asked what had happened after realizing they were on an Instagram live video and what the situation was.

“Una dey leak record?” he asked

Responding to the post:

officialkash3945: “I remember when dj tunez leak wiz song for live video baba just dey smoke and drink for the same live he no even reason am .”

forthaglory: “Make una no leak record ooo, Nigerians smart die.”

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

mane_otf: “Na everybody egbon dey vex for .”

lilzynco: “All na plan work.”

jboy0_07: “This jam bad ooo.”

akanooluwasola4: “Baba change am for them.”

See video here:

More

Augustina John

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Asake Album

‘Work of Art’ is the second album released by Asake

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0

Popular Singer, Mr Eazi reveals Real Estate Project in Rwanda

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
Hilda Baci breaks another Guinness World Record

Reactions as Hilda Baci breaks another Guinness World Record

Augustina John June 15, 2023 0
Tallest man in Nigeria passes away after a protracted illness

Tallest man in Nigeria passes away after a protracted illness…

Augustina John June 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Until death do us part

Until Death do us Part (2): When Death is your Partner

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0