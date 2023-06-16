“Una dey leak record?”-Burna Boy warns those leaking his new song on a live video

Angrily admonishing his close buddies who leaked his next song on a live video is Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

The tireless international superstar is committed to creating music of the highest caliber and delighting his fans and music lovers with his extraordinary talent.

His close friends were spotted attempting to listen to one of his unreleased tunes in an Instagram live video clip.

Unfortunately for them, the musician entered the room at that same moment and observed that they had interrupted the song.

He asked what had happened after realizing they were on an Instagram live video and what the situation was.

“Una dey leak record?” he asked

Responding to the post:

officialkash3945: “I remember when dj tunez leak wiz song for live video baba just dey smoke and drink for the same live he no even reason am .”

forthaglory: “Make una no leak record ooo, Nigerians smart die.”

mane_otf: “Na everybody egbon dey vex for .”

lilzynco: “All na plan work.”

jboy0_07: “This jam bad ooo.”

akanooluwasola4: “Baba change am for them.”

