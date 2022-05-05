UN Approves $351m Humanitarian Assistance To Nigeria

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guteres on Wednesday, concluded his two-day working visit to Nigeria, with a call on the global community to support the Nigerian government’s efforts at restoring hope to victims of terror attacks in north-eastern part of the country.

Mr Guterres, who spoke at a joint press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari after their private meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the Nigerian government’s humanitarian efforts is quite commendable, especially in Borno State.

Guterres, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time since assuming office, had touched down in Niger Republic and Senegal, as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visits.

The UN Scribe, who announced a $351 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria as part of overall 1.1 billion dollars for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria, said his visit is chiefly to show support to Nigeria, in the wake of its security challenges.

Calling for multi-pronged approach against terrorism, Mr Guterres appealed to UN partners to sustain their financial support to enable the global body improve on its interventions in Ukraine and other parts of the world.

“It is simple, I saw it in Borno.

“If you fight terrorism just militarily, the terrorists will strike back but if you fight terrorists militarily and address the root cause of this terrorism, terrorists will no longer have a chance to persist.

“I think that it was Mao Tse Tung that said that insurrection should move like fish in the water so, if the community are able to defend themselves and they trust the regional government institutions and if there are programmes to guarantee a full reintegration and of ex-terrorists and to guarantee that victims have a future, then I think that we can defeat terrorism.

“From the point of view of the United Nations, it does not affect.

“We have increased our actions in Ukraine, but we have not decreased our actions in all other parts of the world.

“And my appeal for those that support financially, United nations not to divert funds from other humanitarian and development funds of cooperation to the Ukraine crisis but to put additional contribution for that crisis not undermining the efforts in humanitarian and development cooperation that are taking place all around the world,” he said.

The UN Secretary General applauded Nigeria’s leadership efforts in Africa, as well as in peacekeeping efforts across the globe.

Welcoming the UN Secretary General earlier, the Nigerian Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari said the visit was apt as it affords opportunity to discuss ways of assisting Nigerian address its security challenges, and a proof that the world still remembers Nigeria when attention is on the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The United Nations Secretary General, who arrived Nigeria on Tuesday, visited Borno State, where he interfaced with Governor Babagana Zulum as well as had a field tour to interact with victims and families of those impacted by the terror activities in north-east Nigeria.

On Wednesday, Mr Guteres presided over the wreath-laying ceremony for victims of the 2011 terror attack at the U.N. house, Abuja; while also meeting religious leaders; women and youth leaders; the private sector as well as the diplomatic community.

He later had an audience with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at 5pm on Wednesday.

